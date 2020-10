Costco is offering an up to a $20 Costco Cash Card for free when you sign-up for a new membership!



Available Free Cash Cards:

Free $20 Cash Card w/ Executive Membership



Free $10 Cash Card w/ Gold Star Membership

How to Join:

Purchase your Costco Membership Activation Certificate

Receive your Membership Activation Certificate by email

Bring your Membership Activation Certificate to your nearest Costco [store locator]

Membership Benefits:

Includes one additional Household Card for anyone over the age of 18



Valid for one year at all Costco locations worldwide and online



Executive members receive an annual 2% Reward (up to $1,000) on eligible purchases

Note: Offer is valid for new members only.