Last Day! Claim Up to $125 for Equifax Breach

News
Expires: 01/22/20
About this Deal

Today's your last day to claim!

Was your personal data exposed in the 2017 Equifax data breach? If so, then you can now file a claim to get up to $125 back to cover for any money you lost protecting yourself from identity theft and for any credit monitoring expenses before 10/15.

The Equifax data breach exposed personal information from about 147 million customers, including social security numbers, driver's license information and birthdates.

To begin the filing process, you must first check to see if your information was exposed during the breach. If so, then gather any documents and files that support your claim, as well as any financial statements that show your lost expenses. Then, submit your claim before Jan. 22, 2020.

How to Submit Your Claim:
  1. Use this official tool to see if you were part of the breach
  2. Enter your last name and last six digits of your social security number
  3. If you were part of the breach, then head here to begin the filing process
  4. You can either mail in your claim or have a claim form mailed to you, or submit your claim online
  5. Select which benefits you're applying for and gather your supporting documents
  6. Submit your claim before Jan. 22, 2020

Find out more information in this CNET article here.

Were you affected by the 2017 Equifax data breach? Are you submitting a claim? Leave a comment below.

Comments (5)

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 22, 2020
No, this was originally posted back on August 2, 2019. It is the original deal.
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
https://www.dealsplus.com/special-offers/news/p_what-the-equifax-data-breach-settlement-means-for-you I did a search yesterday when I put up my article under "Equifax Data Breach." This is the earliest article I had found. I didn't update it as my article referenced a definitive file/claim date which would make for an easier search. I purposely would not date an article as it would end any reference whatsoever.
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 22, 2020
Last day to claim!
Reply