Today's your last day to claim!



Was your personal data exposed in the 2017 Equifax data breach? If so, then you can now file a claim to get up to $125 back to cover for any money you lost protecting yourself from identity theft and for any credit monitoring expenses before 10/15.



The Equifax data breach exposed personal information from about 147 million customers, including social security numbers, driver's license information and birthdates.



To begin the filing process, you must first check to see if your information was exposed during the breach. If so, then gather any documents and files that support your claim, as well as any financial statements that show your lost expenses. Then, submit your claim before Jan. 22, 2020.



How to Submit Your Claim:

Use this official tool to see if you were part of the breach

Enter your last name and last six digits of your social security number

If you were part of the breach, then head here to begin the filing process

You can either mail in your claim or have a claim form mailed to you, or submit your claim online

Select which benefits you're applying for and gather your supporting documents

Submit your claim before Jan. 22, 2020

Find out more information in this CNET article here.



