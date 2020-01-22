This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Last Day! Claim Up to $125 for Equifax Breach
News
Expires: 01/22/20
About this Deal
|Today's your last day to claim!
Was your personal data exposed in the 2017 Equifax data breach? If so, then you can now file a claim to get up to $125 back to cover for any money you lost protecting yourself from identity theft and for any credit monitoring expenses before 10/15.
The Equifax data breach exposed personal information from about 147 million customers, including social security numbers, driver's license information and birthdates.
To begin the filing process, you must first check to see if your information was exposed during the breach. If so, then gather any documents and files that support your claim, as well as any financial statements that show your lost expenses. Then, submit your claim before Jan. 22, 2020.
How to Submit Your Claim:
Find out more information in this CNET article here.
Were you affected by the 2017 Equifax data breach? Are you submitting a claim? Leave a comment below.
Related to this item:News Cash Back Equifax Data Breach Equifax breach settlement free money back news article
What's the matter?