Burger King Coupons

Burger King

Free 2 Burger King Kids Meals w/ Any Purchase
Free W/P $12.00
Mar 23, 2020
Expires : 04/06/20
About this Deal

Burger King is offering Free 2 Kids Meals with any purchase made through the BK mobile app [iOS & Android]. The deal is good on takeout & drive-thru or get free delivery on orders over $10.

Normally, a kids meal costs around $6, depending on which one you choose, so two free kids meal would equal $12 in savings!

Best of all? You can redeem this offer once per day until April 6!

Find your nearest Burger King here.

Note: some exclusions may apply.

food restaurants freebies burger Beverages Burger king Fast Food Free W/P
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 23, 2020
Offer is now live
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 19, 2020
Starting March 23 to April 6
