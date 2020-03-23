Burger King is offering Free 2 Kids Meals with any purchase made through the BK mobile app [iOS & Android]. The deal is good on takeout & drive-thru or get free delivery on orders over $10.



Normally, a kids meal costs around $6, depending on which one you choose, so two free kids meal would equal $12 in savings!



Best of all? You can redeem this offer once per day until April 6!



Find your nearest Burger King here.



Note: some exclusions may apply.