Mar 23, 2020
Expires : 04/06/20
About this Deal
Burger King is offering Free 2 Kids Meals with any purchase made through the BK mobile app [iOS & Android]. The deal is good on takeout & drive-thru or get free delivery on orders over $10.
Normally, a kids meal costs around $6, depending on which one you choose, so two free kids meal would equal $12 in savings!
Best of all? You can redeem this offer once per day until April 6!
Find your nearest Burger King here.
Note: some exclusions may apply.
