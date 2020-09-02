Today only, Planet Fitness will host a Carbs and Cardio Workout Party in celebration of National Pizza & Bagel Day. And, you don't have to be a member to partake as long as you're over 18!



Stop in between 7am and 10am for free bagels and 4pm to 7pm to enjoy free pizza, guilt-free.



Find your nearest location here.



Plus, right now through 2/13, Plant Fitness is offering new members the chance to join for only 25¢, then $10 monthly after.