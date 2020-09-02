This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Planet Fitness Carbs & Cardio Workout Party
Offer
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/09/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Planet Fitness will host a Carbs and Cardio Workout Party in celebration of National Pizza & Bagel Day. And, you don't have to be a member to partake as long as you're over 18!
Stop in between 7am and 10am for free bagels and 4pm to 7pm to enjoy free pizza, guilt-free.
Find your nearest location here.
Plus, right now through 2/13, Plant Fitness is offering new members the chance to join for only 25¢, then $10 monthly after.
Related to this item:food freebies Pizza Free Meals bagels Planet Fitness yoga & training
What's the matter?