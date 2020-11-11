Get ready to experience the beauty of national parks! For five days only in 2020, every National Park Service site that typically charges an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. Mark your calendar for the following upcoming entrance fee–free dates.



Entrance Fee-Free Dates in 2020:

January 20 : Martin Luther King Jr. Day

April 18 : First day of National Park Week



August 25 : National Park Service's Birthday



September 26 : National Public Lands Day



November 11: Veterans Day

To see the full list of park sites by state, visit the NPS website. Keep in mind that even though there are five fee-free days where you can visit at no charge, those entering will still have to pay for extras such as special tours or camp sites.



