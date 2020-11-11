Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
National Park Service

Free National Park Entrance Days in 2020
Sep 26, 2020
Expires : 11/11/20
Get ready to experience the beauty of national parks! For five days only in 2020, every National Park Service site that typically charges an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. Mark your calendar for the following upcoming entrance fee–free dates.

Entrance Fee-Free Dates in 2020:
  • January 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
  • April 18: First day of National Park Week
  • August 25: National Park Service's Birthday
  • September 26: National Public Lands Day
  • November 11: Veterans Day

To see the full list of park sites by state, visit the NPS website. Keep in mind that even though there are five fee-free days where you can visit at no charge, those entering will still have to pay for extras such as special tours or camp sites.

Get more information here.

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Sep 25, 2020
Free Park Entrance September 26: National Public Lands Day
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Aug 25, 2020
Many parks are now open and participating today!
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 25, 2020
Free Entrance Today
BJ4140300bot5
BJ4140300bot5 (L1)
Jan 22, 2020
4/20
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Jan 18, 2020
1/20
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 13, 2020
Yosemite here I come! :)
