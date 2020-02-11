Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Cinemark Movie Ticket?!

Free
Expires: 02/29/20
Right now, Chuck E. Cheese is offering 1-Month of Cinemark Movie Club for free when new members join Cheese Rewards [free to join] before 2/29. Because you get one movie ticket each month with Cinemark's Movie Club, taking advantage of this deal will net you one free movie ticket (no purchase required)!

Note: you will receive an email to redeem your free month trial after signing up.

What is Cinemark Movie Club?

Find your nearest Cinemark here.

Comments (3)

joeserr1203
joeserr1203 (L1)
Feb 11, 2020
This is a nice deal...
DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Jan 29, 2020
I love their reclining seats ~
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 29, 2020
Wow! Signing up now :) especially considering that a regular movie ticket is around $11.50
