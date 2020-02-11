Right now, Chuck E. Cheese is offering 1-Month of Cinemark Movie Club for free when new members join Cheese Rewards [free to join] before 2/29. Because you get one movie ticket each month with Cinemark's Movie Club, taking advantage of this deal will net you one free movie ticket (no purchase required)!



Note: you will receive an email to redeem your free month trial after signing up.



What is Cinemark Movie Club?

Get one 2D ticket per month



20% off concessions



Waived online fees



See More Benefits

Find your nearest Cinemark here.