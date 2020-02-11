This deal is expired!
Free Cinemark Movie Ticket?!
Free
Expires: 02/29/20
|Right now, Chuck E. Cheese is offering 1-Month of Cinemark Movie Club for free when new members join Cheese Rewards [free to join] before 2/29. Because you get one movie ticket each month with Cinemark's Movie Club, taking advantage of this deal will net you one free movie ticket (no purchase required)!
Note: you will receive an email to redeem your free month trial after signing up.
What is Cinemark Movie Club?
Find your nearest Cinemark here.
