On Tuesday (5/26, 12:00 AM CST), Pizza Hut restarts offering a Medium 1-Topping Pizza for free to the first 500,000 people in honor of the graduating class of 2020. Even better, you don't need to be graduating to get this deal!



Find your nearest Pizza Hut here.



How to Get this Deal:

Log in or create a Pizza Hut Rewards account [free to join]

After signing in, your free pizza offer will be loaded to your account

Redeem your free coupon for a medium 1-topping pizza (up to a $10.19 value)

Note: some exclusions may apply.



