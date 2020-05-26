This deal is expired!
Free Medium 1-Topping Pizza!
Expires: 05/25/20
About this Deal
|On Tuesday (5/26, 12:00 AM CST), Pizza Hut restarts offering a Medium 1-Topping Pizza for free to the first 500,000 people in honor of the graduating class of 2020. Even better, you don't need to be graduating to get this deal!
How to Get this Deal:
