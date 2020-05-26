Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Medium 1-Topping Pizza!

Free $10.19
Expires: 05/25/20
About this Deal

On Tuesday (5/26, 12:00 AM CST), Pizza Hut restarts offering a Medium 1-Topping Pizza for free to the first 500,000 people in honor of the graduating class of 2020. Even better, you don't need to be graduating to get this deal!

Find your nearest Pizza Hut here.

How to Get this Deal:
  1. Log in or create a Pizza Hut Rewards account [free to join]
  2. After signing in, your free pizza offer will be loaded to your account
  3. Redeem your free coupon for a medium 1-topping pizza (up to a $10.19 value)

Note: some exclusions may apply.

Not feeling Pizza Hut? See more great Pizza Coupons here.

Comments (15)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 26, 2020
Admin,Valid update by yasas0805? I updated correct info 2 days ago with Notbads recommendation and again on the starting day of May 26. I now see another update without new info.
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 26, 2020
Removed
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 26, 2020
Thank You
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 26, 2020
well I logged in and got nothing. Is this dead already? Not started for real???
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 25, 2020
Available Tuesday, May 26
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 25, 2020
what time on 5/26 does this start PST?
Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
May 26, 2020
12:00 AM CST :)
Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
May 24, 2020
Thank you. Yes, I heard from multiple customers saying that this offer has been expired. Glad to know that Pizza Hut is extending this offer. :)
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 23, 2020
Per Notbad's recommendation, deal updated with new info.
Reply
chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 22, 2020
yammmm😋😋
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
May 22, 2020
Woow nice deal sis
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 22, 2020
Thanks fren:)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 21, 2020
https://locations.pizzahut.com/ correct link to site
Reply