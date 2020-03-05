14 Free DIY Face Masks & Coverings Projects
|Joann is offering 14 free DIY face masks & coverigns projects with complete printable instructions. Most can be completed in under an hour with beginner to intermediate skill level.
Note: All are made from supplies you may have around your home or at Joann.
