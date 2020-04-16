Sprint
Apr 16, 2020
Are you a Sprint customer? If so, then down the My Spring Rewards app [iOS or Android] to score great freebies and offers, such as a 2-month YouTube premium subscription for free ($23.98 value)! Simply download and open the app, then click on Sprint Rewards and scroll down until you find the offer listed.
Also, Sprint customers can score a AAA membership renewal for free as well!
