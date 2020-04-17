Hallmark
Free 3-Pack Hallmark Greeting Cards!
FREE SHIPPING
Free
Apr 17, 2020
8 Likes 0 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
There's no better time to put more care in this world. So, Hallmark is now offering one million 3-Pack Greeting Cards for FREE when you simply fill out this short form here! These cards will surely help lift your spirit and connect with the people you care about most. Limit one pack per household. Only available to U.S. and Canadian shipping addresses.
Note: please allow sufficient time for processing and shipping.
🏷 Deal Tagsfreebies gifts Free cards Hallmark greeting cards saving tips
What's the matter?