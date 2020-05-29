Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!

Free 6-Pack of Coors Light (AR)

Free AR $10.99
Expires: 06/01/20
Get a 6-Pack of Coors Light for free (max $10.99) when you submit the following rebate form! Rebate will be sent via PayPal. Must purchase before 6/1 and submit your rebate before 6/15.

See full terms & conditions here.

Note: some states will only receive a 50% refund, whereas others will receive a full refund. Exclusions may apply. Must be 21 or older to redeem.

Comments (11)

chaniduchathu (L1)
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 29, 2020
Good deal👌
Reply
pgarcia2484 (L3)
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 27, 2020
Rare find!
Reply
isurumadusank (L1)
isurumadusank (L1)
May 24, 2020
Reply
tcsob1
tcsob1 (L1)
May 23, 2020
that link tells me the offer has maxed out or expired.
Reply
wjkupp
wjkupp (L2)
May 23, 2020
States below only receive 50% off...

CA, CO, IL, IA, ME, MD, MI, MN, NH, NJ, OH, PA, VT, VA & WA

Following States are VOID/Do NOT Qualify...

AL, AR, HI, IN, KY, LA, MO, NC, TX, UT & WV
Reply
isurumadusank (L1)
isurumadusank (L1)
May 15, 2020
good Deal
Reply
rimabanerjee (L1)
rimabanerjee (L1)
Apr 30, 2020
The website says 50% paid by paypal.
Reply
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 30, 2020
Seems like some states are only 50% off, whereas others are a full refund.
Reply
wjkupp
wjkupp (L2)
Apr 30, 2020
Unfortunately, the "Fine Print" says the following states will only receive a 1/2 OFF their purchase price (aka: NOT Free) - CO, IL, IA, ME, MD, MI, MN, NH, NJ, OH, PA, VT, VA & WA. Also, the offer is actually VOID "by law" in these states: AL, AR, HI, IN, KY, LA, MO, NC, TX, UT & WV. "Congrats" to all the lucky people living in states that actually qualify for this marketing stunt.
Reply
prince16pream (L3)
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 29, 2020
Great deal
Reply
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 29, 2020
Great deal :) time to stock up on some quarantine beers
Reply