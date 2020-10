If you are a Sprint customer and AAA subscriber, register to receive Free AAA Membership for every year you are a Sprint User.



Offer Details:

Must be an active Sprint subscriber



Offer valid for new and current Sprint members.



Sprint will pay Classic or Basic AAA membership renewal for as long as you remain a Sprint subscriber

Requires active phone line & registration for each member number



To receive your Sprint AAA benefits, you must register your phone line(s) and AAA membership number(s).