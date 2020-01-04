Free $30 Amazon Credit w/ In-Garage Delivery

Offer
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 04/01/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering a $30 credit for free after your first Key In-Garage Delivery.

What is In-Garage Delivery?
The safest, easiest, and most convenient way to receive your Amazon packages. Amazon will delivery your package inside your garage instead of leaving it on the doorstep.

How It Works:
  1. Log into your Amazon account
  2. Download the Key app [iOS or Android]
  3. Link your myQ account and enable In-Garage Delivery
  4. Shop on Amazon and opt for In-Garage Delivery at checkout
  5. Receive you $30 Amazon credit to your account within two weeks

