Free Slippers for Frontline Workers
Giveaway
Apr 24, 2020
Expires : 05/25/20
About this Deal

Starting today (4/24), Bearpaw is offering 1,000 pairs of slippers for free to thank those who are working tirelessly to protect us! Simply fill out the form here to nominate someone on the frontine.

See official rules here.

