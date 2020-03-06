Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
10-Pack Bic Disposable Razors (2 Options)

99¢ $3.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/28/20
About this Deal

Walgreens is offering 10-Pack Bic Disposable Razors (2 Options) for only 99¢ when you use this $3 off coupon or this manufacturer's coupon with free shipping on $35+ orders or in-stores.

Notable Options:

Comments (4)

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 06, 2020
Where do you see this info at?
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Mar 07, 2020
Its in the weekly ad
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Mar 08, 2020
I checked the weekly ad and manufacturer coupon and they both take $3 off the price. The lowest razor I see is 99¢
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Mar 10, 2020
link for the rebate to get it free
https://www.shopbic.com/disposablefreebate
