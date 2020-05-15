Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free AR Bic Disposable Razors (Mult. Options)
Mar 18, 2020
Expires : 05/15/20
About this Deal

Bic is offering free Disposable Razors when you buy a participating razor (up to $10 value) and submit this mail-in rebate.

How to:
  1. Buy one of the qualified items
  2. Download the form and write your information
  3. Requests must be postmarked by 5/18/20 and received by 5/26/20
  4. Receive a check for the amount that you spent

Already redeemed? Check status here.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
thelegendboy7
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks
thelegendboy7
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks
ningbaby
Mar 11, 2020
cool
DiMamedova15
Mar 11, 2020
Just ordered mine :)
johnd4
Mar 11, 2020
Nice! Could always use more razors haha
