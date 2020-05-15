Bic is offering free Disposable Razors when you buy a participating razor (up to $10 value) and submit this mail-in rebate.



How to:

Buy one of the qualified items

Download the form and write your information

Requests must be postmarked by 5/18/20 and received by 5/26/20

Receive a check for the amount that you spent

Already redeemed? Check status here.