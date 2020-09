Target is offering a breast pump for free via their special program.



How to:

Call 1-855-406-7867 or click here

Confirm your doctor & insurance

Choose store pickup or home delivery

Target Team Will Help:

Verify your insurance



Identify which pumps you qualify for



Help get a prescription from your healthcare provider



Bill your insurance company for you



Arrange for Order Pickup or home delivery



Get all your questions answered by calling 1-855-406-7867



or emailing TargetBreastPumpProgram@McKesson.com