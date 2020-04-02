This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Burger King
Free
Dec 18, 2019
Expires : 02/04/20
About this Deal
Flight delayed? Then get an Impossible Whopper for free from Burger King! To claim your free burger, you'll need to simply enter your flight number in the Burger King app [iOS or Android].
See more info in this Twitter post.
Find your nearest Burger King here.
Note: your flight must be delayed in order to get this deal.
