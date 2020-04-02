Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Burger King Coupons

Burger King

Flight Delayed? Get a Free Impossible Whopper!
Free
Dec 18, 2019
Expires : 02/04/20
35  Likes 3  Comments
18
About this Deal

Flight delayed? Then get an Impossible Whopper for free from Burger King! To claim your free burger, you'll need to simply enter your flight number in the Burger King app [iOS or Android].

See more info in this Twitter post.

Find your nearest Burger King here.

Note: your flight must be delayed in order to get this deal.

restaurants freebies Free burger Burger king Fast Food dining out Meals
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Dec 18, 2019
Don't think many people will remember this offer, especially when their flight is canceled, but it's entertaining... :)
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Dec 18, 2019
Best thing just search a delayed flight and use the flight number. Any one can use the offer that way.
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Dec 18, 2019
Good to know XD might have to try that
Burger King
Burger King
New! $2 Snack Box Deal
$2.00
HOT
Burger King
Burger King
BOGO Free Whopper
BOGO
Burger King
Burger King
$12.99 Family Bundle (Mobile Order)
$12.99
Burger King
Burger King
Free Kids Meal w/ $1 Purchase!
$1.00 $5.11
Burger King
Burger King
$3 Burger King Double Whopper!
$3.00
Burger King
Burger King
$4.99 2 Original Chicken Sandwich & 2 Small Fries Via App
$4.99
Burger King
Burger King
10-Pc Chicken Nuggets + Large Fries
$3.00
Burger King
Burger King
$1 Any Size Soft Drink
$1.00
