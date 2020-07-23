Now thru 9/30, Get a Car Care Check Service for free over at your nearest Goodyear.



Find your nearest Goodyear here.



What's Include in the Free Car Care Check:

Tire Check:

Visual check of the tire condition

Tread depth

Tread pattern

Air pressure

Brake Check:

Visual inspection of brake pads and rotors

Hoes and drums inspection

Calipers inspection

Wheel cylinders inspection

Brake hoses inspection

Master cylinder and brake fluid level inspection

Battery Check:

Battery voltage test

Fully charged batteries should measure 12.6 volts or above

With engine running, voltage should measure between 13.7 to 14.7 volts



How Much Does a Standard Checkup Cost?

Typically, for a standard vehicle inspection, you can expect to pay around $150 to $250. So, that should make this free service roughly a $150 value! See more info here.