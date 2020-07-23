Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Goodyear Car Check ($150 Value)
23 days ago
Expires : 09/30/20
Now thru 9/30, Get a Car Care Check Service for free over at your nearest Goodyear.

Find your nearest Goodyear here.

What's Include in the Free Car Care Check:
  • Tire Check:
    • Visual check of the tire condition
    • Tread depth
    • Tread pattern
    • Air pressure
  • Brake Check:
    • Visual inspection of brake pads and rotors
    • Hoes and drums inspection
    • Calipers inspection
    • Wheel cylinders inspection
    • Brake hoses inspection
    • Master cylinder and brake fluid level inspection
  • Battery Check:
    • Battery voltage test
    • Fully charged batteries should measure 12.6 volts or above
    • With engine running, voltage should measure between 13.7 to 14.7 volts

How Much Does a Standard Checkup Cost?
Typically, for a standard vehicle inspection, you can expect to pay around $150 to $250. So, that should make this free service roughly a $150 value! See more info here.

helo1bob1
helo1bob1 (L1)
23 days ago
Sorry Goodyear but I won't give you my business. Back in 1975 I bought a new chysler. On the way from work I had one of my tires separate. Took it to your store in my hometown and you store told me it wasn't covered as I didn't have the guarent for the tire. The tire had less than 10000 miles on it. Bought new tires from another company. Will never do business with Goodyear again. I use to buy only goodyear tires before.
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Sep 04, 2020
Now through 9/30
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 23, 2020
Now through 7/31!
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Feb 21, 2020
nICE DEAL
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Dec 19, 2019
Great deal :) nice find charisma!
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Dec 19, 2019
Thanks 😊
