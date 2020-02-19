Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons »

Free $20 Costco Shop Card w/ New Membership

Offer
Expires: 02/29/20
Costco Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is offering a free $20 Shopping Card when you sign up for a new Gold Star Executive Membership!

Alternatively, new Gold Star Members receive a $10 Costco Shop Card.

Membership Benefits:
  • Gold Star Executive Membership is $120 for a year
  • Gold Star Membership is $60 for one year
  • A Costco membership includes one additional Household Card for anyone age 18+ and living at the same address
  • Valid for one year at all Costco locations worldwide and online
  • Join as a Gold Star Executive Member and receive an annual 2% Reward (up to $1,000) on eligible Costco purchases
  • Sign up here

Related to this item:

freebies home Costco Costco Membership cards Free W/P Costco Shop Card
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Feb 19, 2020
NICE DEAL
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Feb 17, 2020
updated
Reply