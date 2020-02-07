Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free $10 Credit When You 'Add-A-Card' (Select Users)
Jun 21, 2020
Expires : 07/02/20
Amazon is offering a Free $10 Credit When You 'Add-A-Card' to your account!

Note: The offer is available to customers who received an email for an “Add-a-Card” promotion.

Offer Details:
  • Sign in to your Amazon account
  • Click the ‘Add a Card’ widget
  • Enter your credit card or debit card details
  • After registration of your card, the credit will be automatically applied to your account
  • To redeem the credit, make an eligible purchase(s) using any valid payment

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
