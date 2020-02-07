Amazon is offering a Free $10 Credit When You 'Add-A-Card' to your account!



Note: The offer is available to customers who received an email for an “Add-a-Card” promotion.



Offer Details:

Sign in to your Amazon account



Click the ‘Add a Card’ widget



Enter your credit card or debit card details



After registration of your card, the credit will be automatically applied to your account



To redeem the credit, make an eligible purchase(s) using any valid payment