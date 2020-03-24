Right now, Amazon is offering a $5 Credit for free when you visit Amazon Assistant for five days in a row -- yes, it's that easy!



How to Get this Offer:

Download the Amazon Assistant browser extension here

Click the Amazon Assistant icon in your browser

Activate the offer by clicking on 'Let's do it'

Click on the Amazon Assistant icon & view your feed for 5 days

Your credit will be applied to your account after the fifth day!

Note: must complete the offer within 14 days of activating it. A day resets at midnight ET.