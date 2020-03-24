Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free $5 Credit w/ Amazon Assistant
Mar 24, 2020
Expires : 03/31/20
Right now, Amazon is offering a $5 Credit for free when you visit Amazon Assistant for five days in a row -- yes, it's that easy!

How to Get this Offer:
  1. Download the Amazon Assistant browser extension here
  2. Click the Amazon Assistant icon in your browser
  3. Activate the offer by clicking on 'Let's do it'
  4. Click on the Amazon Assistant icon & view your feed for 5 days
  5. Your credit will be applied to your account after the fifth day!

Note: must complete the offer within 14 days of activating it. A day resets at midnight ET.

amazon freebies Free offer Free Credit Amazon Assistant Free Rewards saving tips
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
veronica684
veronica684 (L1)
Mar 25, 2020
only for android users
