Apr 26, 2020
For a limited time, starting daily at 12pm EST, head over to Crocs where they are offering a pair of shoes for free to healthcare workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 crisis! Plus, shipping is free as well.
Note: limited number of free shoes available each day. If you do not see the “Continue to Request” button, you will need to try again the next day.
