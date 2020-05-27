Through May 30th, CVS is offering a Health First Aid Case for free when you buy 3 select First Aid products via Extrabucks Rewards! Shipping is free with CarePass [free to join]. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.



Note: if shopping in store, when you purchase the three items a coupon for the free first aid case will print on the bottom of your receipt. If shopping online the coupon will be loaded to your account.