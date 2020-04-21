Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Ear Savers for Essential Workers
Apr 21, 2020
Face masks are essential for workers on the front lines. However, wearing them all day can leave you with soar ears from the elastic. Because of that, you can now get these Face Mask Ear Savers for free when you fill-out the form here!

The Ear Saver is a simple piece of acrylic that removes pressures from the ears, making face masks more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

Not a worker on the front line? You can help print Ear Savers by signing up here.

Need more than 5,000 Ear Savers? Email earsavers@glowforge.com and let them know exactly how much you need.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 10, 2020
I received a nice email about this offer: :)

"Thank you for ordering Delta Faucet Ear Savers! Due to the overwhelming response, shipping will be delayed. We appreciate your patience as we work quickly to distribute these free Ear Savers. And, we hope that you and the people you share them with find them truly useful."

They're as nice as the DHVANI people, who also got an overwhelming number of requests but they worked through the entire list and finally sent out all the free masks. They even responded individually to questions about the delay through their facebook page.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 10, 2020
Aww that's great to hear :) I am happy you are happy 😊
