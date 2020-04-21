Face masks are essential for workers on the front lines. However, wearing them all day can leave you with soar ears from the elastic. Because of that, you can now get these Face Mask Ear Savers for free when you fill-out the form here!



The Ear Saver is a simple piece of acrylic that removes pressures from the ears, making face masks more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.



Not a worker on the front line? You can help print Ear Savers by signing up here.



Need more than 5,000 Ear Savers? Email earsavers@glowforge.com and let them know exactly how much you need.