Verizon is offering Rewards Members a free $3-$5 gift card from brands such as Amazon, Starbucks, Best Buy and more! Just sign into your account to find out your reward.



Offer Details:

Log into Verizon Up Rewards account here



Alternatively, you can download and log into the mobile app [ios or Android]



Click on the Verizon Up tab



Scroll down to the June Rewards section to look for offers



Click 'View Details' link and then 'Claim This'