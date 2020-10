For a limited-time, Walmart is offering their Hello Bello Baby Welcome Box for free when you simply create a Walmart Baby Registry and fill-out the form!



How to Get this Deal:

Create a Baby Registry here

Head over to this page here

Scroll down and click on the "Free Welcome Box" image

Fill-out the form and put the link to your baby registry in the first box

Submit your form

Allow 4-6 weeks for your free Hello Bello Baby Welcome Box!

Your Free Hello Bello Box Includes:

Diapers



Wipes



Bath products



Hand sanitizer



Sunscreen



Laundry detergent



And more!