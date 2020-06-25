Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free 14-Day Trial + Hidden Pictures Puzzles
Free $3.99
Jun 25, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
28  Likes 0  Comments
10
Highlights is offering a 14-day trial for free when you sign up here! Plus, you'll have the option to score 50% off an annual plan, making it just $2 per month (normally $3.99).

Use your trial to play their Hidden Pictures Puzzles, which can be played on your phone, tablet, or desktop on over 125 different puzzles!

Note: you may cancel your trial at any time.

Kids freebies gaming Summer toddler Fun games puzzles
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Best of 2020 Hidden Pictures and Puzzle Collection 8-Book
$28.91
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
