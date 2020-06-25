This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Highlights
Free
$3.99
Jun 25, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
28 Likes 0 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Highlights is offering a 14-day trial for free when you sign up here! Plus, you'll have the option to score 50% off an annual plan, making it just $2 per month (normally $3.99).
Use your trial to play their Hidden Pictures Puzzles, which can be played on your phone, tablet, or desktop on over 125 different puzzles!
Note: you may cancel your trial at any time.
What's the matter?