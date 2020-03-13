Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Michaels Kids Events (March 8-13)

Expires: 03/13/20
About this Deal

Michaels is having free kids events from 2 pm to 4 pm now through March 14th!

Find your nearest store here.

Notable Free Kids' Events:
  • Today's Event: Craft Stick Bee
  • March 9th: Pom Pom Caterpillar Kids Event
  • March 10th: Stain Glass Kite Kids Event
  • March 11th: Beaded Butterfly
  • March 12th: Friendship Bracelets
  • March 13th: Clothespin Bird

Note: All the supplies to make this fun craft will be provided at no cost

Comments (4)