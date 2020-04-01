Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Stop & Shop Coupons

Stop & Shop

Free KIND Snack Bar (In-Store)
Free
Jan 04, 2020
Expires : 01/04/20
21  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Stop & Shop is offering a KIND Snack Bar for free when you sign into your account [free to join] and load the digital coupon to your card.

Note: You must download the digital coupon by today, but have until 1/16 to redeem it.

Find your nearest location here.

🏷 Deal Tags

food freebies groceries health Free Snack KIND Bars Free Samples
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pk. Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (32 Oz.)
$3.92
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc Disposable Face Mask + Ships Free
$2.45 $5.99
FREE SHIPPING
Forever 21
Forever 21
Back in Stock! Printed Face Masks (Mult. Styles)
$1.75+
Walmart
Walmart
Back! 3-Pack Levi's Reusable Print Face Mask
$14.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ALDI
ALDI
New ALDI Covid-19 Policies (Effective 10/19)
NEWS
Groupon
Groupon
Free 60-Day Daily Burn Membership
Freebie
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
eBay
eBay
KN95 Protective 5 Layers Face Mask [50 Pack]
$11.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Professional Muscle Massage Gun
$26.99
Walgreens
Walgreens
Walgreens Weekly Ad (10/25)
WeeklyAD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free $10 Visa Reward W/$25 Purchase
Offer
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow