Today only, Krispy Kreme is offering graduating seniors (high school or colleg) a 2020 Graduate Dozen for free when you show up in your cap and gown, or present other Class of 2020 swag that proves your senior status.



The 2020 Graduate Dozen is available until 5/24 and includes an assortment of these varieties: Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Cake Batter Filled, Yellow Iced Original Glazed, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.



Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.



Note: valid at participating locations.