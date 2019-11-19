MAC Cosmetics is committed to helping the environment through their Back-to-MAC program! Bring in six empty MAC containers to a MAC counter [store locator] or submit your containers online and you will receive a free MAC lipstick of your choice!



Note: Containers you submit can be from anything - eyeshadow, liner, highlighter, skincare or other - just make sure it's full size.



Plus, you don't only have to trade-in your containers at an official MAC store - you can also make an exchange at MAC counters in Macy's, Nordstrom, etc.



Best of all? You can pick any lipstick! If it's from a new collection, you may need to wait two weeks after release to be able to get those.