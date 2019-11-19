Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free MAC Lipstick w/ Six Empty Containers
8h ago
MAC Cosmetics is committed to helping the environment through their Back-to-MAC program! Bring in six empty MAC containers to a MAC counter [store locator] or submit your containers online and you will receive a free MAC lipstick of your choice!

Note: Containers you submit can be from anything - eyeshadow, liner, highlighter, skincare or other - just make sure it's full size.

Plus, you don't only have to trade-in your containers at an official MAC store - you can also make an exchange at MAC counters in Macy's, Nordstrom, etc.

Best of all? You can pick any lipstick! If it's from a new collection, you may need to wait two weeks after release to be able to get those.

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
8h ago
JeaDong
JeaDong (L1)
Nov 19, 2019
will get one for mom
ashleydempsey
ashleydempsey (L5)
Jan 08, 2019
I thought it was in-store only. Thanks for sharing!
ammuller
ammuller (L2)
Jan 07, 2019
Great reminder! I always forget about this offer
I think my favorite MAC lipstick is Aloof, it's a good neutral but still pink enough to pop :)
productMasters
productMasters (L1)
Aug 31, 2018
very large in amount
Sharan265
Sharan265 (L1)
Aug 29, 2018
Wanna get it as soon as possible
Riona4
Riona4 (L1)
Aug 29, 2018
beautiful color
Reena7858
Reena7858 (L1)
Aug 27, 2018
great, thank you
Ravi76489
Ravi76489 (L1)
Aug 27, 2018
Great offer for MAC fan! Thanks
zemismart
zemismart (L1)
Aug 16, 2018
could i get one?
