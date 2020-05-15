Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sling Coupons

Sling

Last Day! Free Live TV Streaming Happy Hour
Offer
May 13, 2020
Expires : 05/15/20
30  Likes 1  Comments
23
See Deal

About this Deal

Hurry -- only 3 days left!

Every day from 5pm to midnight, Sling TV is offering Live TV Streaming Happy Hour for free to new customers! Simply enter your email address, password, and zip code to start streaming.

Happy Hour Includes:
  • Over 50 Live Channels
  • Over 50k On-Demand Movies & Shows
  • Free Cloud DVR (10 hours)
  • Simultaneously watch on 3 screens

🏷 Deal Tags

freebies movies tv entertainment Free tv show Sling TV
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 13, 2020
Updated, 3 Days Left
Likes Reply
Sling See All arrow
Sling
Sling
Get a FREE Tivo Stream 4k with 2 Months of Service
FREE $49.00
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Walker Edison 58" Barn Door TV Stand in Barnwood
$149.99 $191.90
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
YMMV - Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device w/ Alexa (F/S)
$4.99 $49.99
Best Buy
Best Buy
TVs from $59.99
SALE
Cashback Available
Costco
Costco
Samsung TV Savings Event
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
'Prep for the Holidays' Event
SALE
Cashback Available
Walmart
Walmart
Onn. 65" Class 4K (2160p) UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR
$228.00 $499.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Woot
Woot
Refurb Samsung Commercial Displays from $220
$200+
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Samsung
Samsung
Up to $2,000 Off Early Black Friday TV Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Samsung QN75Q70TAFXZA 75" 4K QLED Smart TV - Black
$750.00
Best Buy
Best Buy
Samsung 50" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV UN50TU8000FXZA
$399.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow