Mattress Firm
Free Pillow for Medical Workers (Daily at 10am CST)
Apr 08, 2020
Expires : 04/15/20
About this Deal
Every day until 4/15, Mattress Firm is giving away up to 1,000 pillows for free ($49.99 value) each day starting at 10am CST to heroes in the medical field. In total, the company hopes to donate 10,000 pillows.
Make sure to act fast -- these pillows will sell out very quickly each day.
