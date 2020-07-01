Happy 7/11! Unfortunately, 7-Eleven's usually free Slurpee Day has been cancelled this year, due to the Coronavirus. However, they're offering this great deal below instead!



7-Eleven is offering a medium Slurpee for free when you order via 7NOW [free download] or 7REWARDS [free to join] apps.



Note: Due to COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven will not celebrate 7-Eleven day (July 11) in stores this year, that's why they are giving you a chance to enjoy a Slurpee any day in July.



