7-Eleven
Free
Jul 01, 2020
Expires : 07/31/20
Happy 7/11! Unfortunately, 7-Eleven's usually free Slurpee Day has been cancelled this year, due to the Coronavirus. However, they're offering this great deal below instead!
7-Eleven is offering a medium Slurpee for free when you order via 7NOW [free download] or 7REWARDS [free to join] apps.
Note: Due to COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven will not celebrate 7-Eleven day (July 11) in stores this year, that's why they are giving you a chance to enjoy a Slurpee any day in July.
