This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Free Month of Movies & Perks w/ AMC Stubs A-List
Offer
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal
|AMC is now offering a month of movies & perks for free when you join their Stubs A-List membership before February 17th.
What is AMC Stubs A-Lst?
This membership allows you to see up to 3 movies every week in any format with free online reservations. There are no blackout dates, and you can see all three movies in one day or spread them throughout the week.
Other Notable Stubs A-List Benefits:
Find your nearest AMC theater here.
Related to this item:freebies movies entertainment movie theater Things to Do Movie Tickets AMC Free W/P
What's the matter?