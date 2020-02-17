Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Month of Movies & Perks w/ AMC Stubs A-List

Offer
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal

AMC is now offering a month of movies & perks for free when you join their Stubs A-List membership before February 17th.

What is AMC Stubs A-Lst?
This membership allows you to see up to 3 movies every week in any format with free online reservations. There are no blackout dates, and you can see all three movies in one day or spread them throughout the week.

Other Notable Stubs A-List Benefits:
  • Free online movie reservations anytime.
  • Free format upgrades, including Dolby Cinema, IMAX and RealD 3D.
  • Free Premiere perks, including exclusive savings and a $5 reward for every $50 spent.

Find your nearest AMC theater here.

Comments (1)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 17, 2020
Ends today
