Bank of America Coupons

Bank of America

Free Museum Entrance w/ Bank of America
7 days ago
Expires : 10/04/20
Many of our museums open for this weekend (10/3-10/4)! Bank of America is offering customers a free museum entrance! Visit a participating museum and present your Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit/debit card and a picture ID on the first full weekend of every month for One free general admission. See participating museums by state.

Find museums near you and sign up for text or email alerts at bankofamerica.com so you don't miss out!

Note: Museum hours may vary, check individual listings for details.

Upcoming Free Entrance Days in 2020:
  • January 4th & 5th
  • February 1st & 2nd
  • March 7th & 8th
  • April 4th & 5th
  • May 2nd & 3rd
  • June 6th & 7th
  • July 4th & 5th
  • Aug 1st & 2nd
  • Sept 5th & 6th
  • Oct 3rd & 4th

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
9 days ago
Next Free Entrance Oct 3rd & 4th
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Sep 05, 2020
Free Entrance Today & Tomorow
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Sep 04, 2020
Free Museum Entrance 9/5-9/6
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 01, 2020
today & tomorrow free entrances
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 30, 2020
Free Entrance 8/1-8/2
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 04, 2020
Today & Tomorrow
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 01, 2020
Free Museum Entrance On 7/4 & 7/5
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 06, 2020
few of museums opened for this weekend (6/6 & 6/7)!
masquer08er
masquer08er (L3)
May 03, 2020
Do they know something we don't. lol
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 02, 2020
free entrance again
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 03, 2020
As of 5/3 none of the museums are open.
