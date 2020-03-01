Today, Kroger is offering a No Cow Protein Bar (3 Flavors) for free when you sign into your account [free to join] and download the digital coupon!



Find your nearest location here.



Note: You must download the coupon by today but have until 1/19 to redeem it.



Available Options:

Lemon Meringue Pie



Chocolate Fudge Brownie



Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip