This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kroger
Free
Jan 03, 2020
Expires : 01/03/20
26 Likes 0 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today, Kroger is offering a No Cow Protein Bar (3 Flavors) for free when you sign into your account [free to join] and download the digital coupon!
Find your nearest location here.
Note: You must download the coupon by today but have until 1/19 to redeem it.
Available Options:
🏷 Deal Tagsfood freebies Free fitness Kroger protein bars food deals yoga & training
What's the matter?