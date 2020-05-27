Las Vegas was just green lit to reopen on June 4th. In honor of that, The D Las Vegas is giving away 1,000 one-way flights to Vegas for free from 24 cities nationwide for dates between 6/3 to 6/5! Simply enter your information on the short form here, and then if you're one of the lucky winners, you will be contacted about the flight info.



Offer Details:

Participants must be 21+



All flights are confirmed one-way to Las Vegas



All returns flight arrangements are the responsibility of the customer



One ticket per person



Only flight (air transportation) is included



All other services - upgrades, bags, seat assignments & inflight purchases are the responsibility of customer



Flights are for the specified dates no changes will be permitted

See more info in this Las Vegas Review Journal article here.