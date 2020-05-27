Vegas Re-Opening! How to Get a Free Flight
Offer
About this Deal
|Las Vegas was just green lit to reopen on June 4th. In honor of that, The D Las Vegas is giving away 1,000 one-way flights to Vegas for free from 24 cities nationwide for dates between 6/3 to 6/5! Simply enter your information on the short form here, and then if you're one of the lucky winners, you will be contacted about the flight info.
Offer Details:
See more info in this Las Vegas Review Journal article here.
Related to this item:freebies travel Free Flights cheap flight deals Las Vegas travel fares saving tips
What's the matter?