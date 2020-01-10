Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Panera Bread Coupons

Panera Bread

Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in October!
Free
11 days ago
Expires : 10/01/20
Back for the new month at Panera Bread! MyPanera Rewards Members [free to join] can get a coffee or bagel for free every day in October simply by checking their MyPanera Rewards account to see if you qualify.

Find your nearest Panera location here.

Details:
  • These offers may not be available to all members
  • Present your MyPanera card each day to redeem your reward
  • Limit one bagel per day
  • Offer is eligible on same day ordering only
  • Cannot be redeemed for other bakery items or bulk bagel packs

Don't qualify for this offer? You can also get free unlimited coffee all summer long!

food restaurants Coffee Beverages Chocolate dining out Panera Bread Meals
💬 10  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
11 days ago
Back for October!
Likes Reply
yoliderrodrig
yoliderrodrig (L1)
29 days ago
great uff panera is quality
Likes Reply
jeezzoo
jeezzoo (L2)
Sep 07, 2020
I like it
Likes Reply
lvon7979
lvon7979 (L1)
Sep 04, 2020
nice deal
Likes Reply
w837634763
w837634763 (L1)
Sep 04, 2020
Nice
Likes Reply
wmxh2008
wmxh2008 (L1)
Sep 02, 2020
Nice deal
Likes Reply
bahadurkaji0
bahadurkaji0 (L0)
Aug 12, 2020
great deal
Likes Reply
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 02, 2020
grate deal....
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Aug 01, 2020
Back for August!
Likes Reply
branie
branie (L5)
May 31, 2020
Back for June 2020. Check your local store for hours and other details.
Likes Reply
