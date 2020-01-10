Back for the new month at Panera Bread! MyPanera Rewards Members [free to join] can get a coffee or bagel for free every day in October simply by checking their MyPanera Rewards account to see if you qualify.



Find your nearest Panera location here.



Details:

These offers may not be available to all members



Present your MyPanera card each day to redeem your reward



Limit one bagel per day



Offer is eligible on same day ordering only



Cannot be redeemed for other bakery items or bulk bagel packs

Don't qualify for this offer? You can also get free unlimited coffee all summer long!