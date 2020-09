TeacherLists is offering all teachers who are their registered users this Paper Mate Back-to-School Gift for free when you follow instructions below!



How to:

Upload, create, update, or claim a 2020-2021 school supply list

Add Paper Mate brand pens or pencils to your list here

What's Included:

6-Ct Paper Mate Flair felt tip pens



4-Ct EXPO Dry Erase Markers



3-Ct Sharpie Permanent Markers