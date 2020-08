Persil is offering a ProClean Discs Sample for free when you fill out this short form here.



Also, enter their Deep Clean Challenge for a chance to win up to $5,000 in cash plus other prizes!



How to Enter:

Try Persil Discs in your next laundry load

Share a quote, photo, or video about your experience via:

Facebook,



Instagram, or



Twitter Use the hastages #DeepCleanChallenge and #Sweepstakes

Available Prizes:

Grand Prize: $5,000 in Cash + 1-Year Supply of Persil Discs



2nd Place: New Washer & Dryer + 1-Year Supply of Persil Discs



3rd Place: $1,000 Lululemon Gift Card + 1-Year Supply of Persil Discs



4th Place: $300 Nike Gift Card + 1-Year Supply of Persil Discs