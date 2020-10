Back again to satisfy your sweet tooth this summer! Nightfood is offering a pint of ice cream for free when you do the following steps.



Note: valid for first-time customers only.



How To Redeem:

Buy one or more pints of Nightfood

Submit your receipt for cash back

PayPal account required

The full price you paid for one pint is sent straight to your PayPal account

What is Nightfood Ice Cream:

Less sugar, less fat, less calories



More protein and fiber



Added minerals, digestive enzymes and amino acids



No artificial sweetners