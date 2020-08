Try this Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray (1-Oz) for free ($7.95 value)! Simply pay $4.99 for shipping.



Also, order up to 3 additional sprays (2-oz) for 20% off, making each just $7.95 with free shipping!



How It Works:

Simply spray the bowl before-you-go



Spray creates a barrier on the water's surface



Smell is a refreshing blend of natural essential oils



No aerosol



No alocohol



No parabens