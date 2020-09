For a limited time, California’s Great America is offering Pre-K Season Pass for free!



How to:

Register your child here.

Activate: After you register your child, bring them to the park to activate their pass. Be sure to bring your child and a valid birth certificate or passport that shows their age. As long as your child is 3-5 years of age on the date you activate the pass, they are eligible! The deadline to activate is June 14, 2020.

Play: After you’ve activated your child’s Pre-K Pass, they can visit for free anytime you’d like.