Jan 12, 2020
Expires : 05/28/20
Get Samples of products for free that you are interested in with your active Amazon account (Prime not required)! Simply check the categories you are most interested here. They will send you samples that they think you'll like!

Any questions? Click here and read more about Amazon's Product Sampling Program.

💬 11  Comments

mdivel1516
mdivel1516 (L1)
Jan 14, 2020
I would love a free sample
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 12, 2020
Still available
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 31, 2019
Last day for free samples
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Jul 26, 2019
updated
Mia4You
Mia4You (L4)
Jun 25, 2019
Thank you so much for the info! Excited to try this offer too!:)
SavingsForAll
SavingsForAll (L2)
Jun 24, 2019
Thanks!
smidgeon
smidgeon (L3)
Jun 15, 2019
Very cool - thanks!
amolpach
amolpach (L1)
May 14, 2019
How does it work? there is an option at Amazon site?
limeade
limeade (L5)
May 14, 2019
Click the "See deal" and check again!
whitesnow99
whitesnow99 (L1)
May 12, 2019
just signed up. thanks in advance.
skw1
skw1 (L2)
May 09, 2019
Thanks
