Raising Cane's is offering a Box Combo for free when you signup for their Caniac Club [free to join]! Simply follow the steps below to become a member.



Steps to Get Free Box Combo:

Visit a participating Raising Cane's and ask for a Caniac Club card

Come back to this page and click "Register Your Card"

Follow the instructions to fill in your info and verify your email address

Once your email is verified, you will receive your Free Box Combo within 48 hours