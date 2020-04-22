Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Phone Repairs for COVID Responders
Apr 22, 2020
Expires : 06/30/20
For a limited time, Samsung is offering phone repairs for free to first responders -- including doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters. Simply present a valid work ID.

Plus, Samsung is also extending their employee discounts to first responders.

Offer Details:
  • Visit a local uBreakiFix location. Find nearest location here.
  • Or, to set up a mail-in repair, call 1-800-SAMSUNG and indicate you are a First Responder. Shipping is free.
  • Ensure phone turns on and doesn’t have any liquid damage.

Note: valid on Samsung phones only (tablets not eligible).

