For a limited time, Samsung is offering phone repairs for free to first responders -- including doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters. Simply present a valid work ID.



Plus, Samsung is also extending their employee discounts to first responders.



Offer Details:

Visit a local uBreakiFix location. Find nearest location here.



Or, to set up a mail-in repair, call 1-800-SAMSUNG and indicate you are a First Responder. Shipping is free.



Ensure phone turns on and doesn’t have any liquid damage.

Note: valid on Samsung phones only (tablets not eligible).