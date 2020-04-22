This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Samsung
Free Phone Repairs for COVID Responders
Apr 22, 2020
Expires : 06/30/20
For a limited time, Samsung is offering phone repairs for free to first responders -- including doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters. Simply present a valid work ID.
Plus, Samsung is also extending their employee discounts to first responders.
Offer Details:
Note: valid on Samsung phones only (tablets not eligible).
