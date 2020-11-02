Chase is offering a $5 Reward for free when you enroll with Autosave and complete the steps below!



How to Get Your $5 Reward:

Enroll in this offer by 2/11

Select Austosave in the Chase mobile app [iOS or Android]

Set an Autosave rule

Save $30 or more within 30 days to score your free $5 reward!

What is Autosave?

Autosave is a tool that allows you customize rules for how much money you want to save. You can create these rules for setting aside money whenever you get a deposit.



Note: there is no monthly service fee on Chase savings when you save $25 or more each statement period with Autosave.