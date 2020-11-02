Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free $5 Reward w/ Chase Autosave

Expires: 02/11/20
Chase is offering a $5 Reward for free when you enroll with Autosave and complete the steps below!

How to Get Your $5 Reward:
  1. Enroll in this offer by 2/11
  2. Select Austosave in the Chase mobile app [iOS or Android]
  3. Set an Autosave rule
  4. Save $30 or more within 30 days to score your free $5 reward!

What is Autosave?
Autosave is a tool that allows you customize rules for how much money you want to save. You can create these rules for setting aside money whenever you get a deposit.

Note: there is no monthly service fee on Chase savings when you save $25 or more each statement period with Autosave.

Comments (1)

johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 29, 2020
Doing this as we speak XD
Reply