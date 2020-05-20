For a limited time only, Jimmy John’s is offering a FREE 8-Inch Sandwich when you sign up for their new Freaky Fast Rewards and place your first order! Your freebie will be added to your account after you place your first order your first order. Please note that the purchase must be at least $3 or more.



When you join Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards, log in to your account and you’ll earn points on every order placed on the Jimmy John’s app, online, over the phone, and in-store. When ordering over the phone or in-store, provide the phone number associated with your account or tap your Freaky Fast Rewards Pass in store. Also, you’ll be the first to find out about new menu items and special promotions, and even get a surprise on your birthday!